Learn to physics up your game the Landfall way at GDC 2020!

From Totally Accurate Battle Simulator to Clustertruck, the team at Swedish indie Landfall Games have launched a slew of successful physics-driven games, and at GDC 2020 in March you'll get an inside look at how they do it!

In a special Independent Games Summit talk on "Can You Physics Everything?" Landfall CEO and game designer Wilhelm Nylund will share practical knowledge about how to make things feel physical and juicy when working on a game, as well as tips about how to use physics in ways you might not have thought about.

It promises to be a helpful talk chock full of practical examples you can apply to your own projects, without a high barrier to entry, so clear some time in your GDC 2020 schedule to check it out!

