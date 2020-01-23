Video: What a decade with Thoreau can teach you about game design

In this 2019 GDC session, designer Tracy Fullerton discusses the design challenges behind of translating Henry David Thoreau's classic work Walden into a game.

It was a fascinating talk that delved not just into literary game design, but also what game designers can learn about creating experimental play from this 19th century philosopher-hermit and his time at Walden Pond.

It was a rare and remarkable talk, one well worth watching regardless of where you are in your game industry career, so take advantage of the fact that it's now free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.