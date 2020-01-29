Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 29, 2020
Untitled Goose Game dev will donate 1 percent of income to Indigenous Australians

January 29, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Australian developer House House has pledged to donate at least 1 percent of its income to the nation's Indigenous groups as part of the 'Pay the Rent' initiative. 

The studio, which recently launched hugely popular puzzler Untitled Goose Game, said its video games are currently being made on stolen Wurundjeri land, and that it intends to acknowledge that fact by handing over a portion of its earnings to the original residents.

"We at House House will be paying at least 1 percent of our income to Indigenous groups, in perpetuity, as part of the Pay the Rent movement. We'd encourage others to do the same," wrote the company on Twitter. 

"As a start, we're giving to the Wurundjeri Tribe Council, Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance, and Seedmob. If you're a settler living and working on Aboriginal land, like we are, please consider paying the rent."

Pay the Rent asks that non-Aboriginal Australians give back some of the wealth they gained from the invasion and appropriation of Indigenous land to help "traditional land owners in their struggle for self-determination and economic independence."

"Today Pay the Rent is a reasonable, rational, and responsible way of ensuring the survival of the oldest living culture in the world," reads an explainer on the Pay the Rent website. "It is a significant con tribulation to the process of Reconciliation, and embracing its philosophy is a sign of growing maturity among today's 'Australians.'" 

Considering Untitled Goose Game recently surpassed 1 million sales in just three months, House House's income pledge could amount to a serious lump of cash if the game continues to sell well.

