Newsbrief: Avakin Life creator Lockwood Publishing has cut the ribbon on a new development studio in Lisbon, Portugal.

The new branch will apparently create 30 new jobs in the region and is due to officially open its doors in March 2020. The Lisbon team has been tasked with working hand-in-hand with the company's Nottingham HQ on Avakin Life.

Lockwood is also eyeing up further investments at home and abroad, and hopes to expand its offices in London, Newcastle, and Vilnius. Last year, the company shuttered its Leamington Spa office to facilitate that expansion.