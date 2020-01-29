Mobile publishing platform Coda secures $4 million to expand operations

Mobile game publishing platform Coda has raised $4 million in seed funding from London Venture Partners (LVP).

Coda claims to be the first end-to-end publishing platform "built top transform how free-to-play and casual mobile games are brought to market," and is specifically targeting small teams and under-resourced developers with its free SDK.

"The free Coda SDK is a groundbreaking way to level the playing field for game creators by taking care of many complicated and time consuming tasks needed to launch a successful mobile game," reads a company blog post.

"The platform gives developers of all sizes the sophisticated publishing tools and expert support they need to make their games successful, [...] whether they’re looking to refine their game concept, optimize their feature set and difficulty, or preparing their game for user acquisition campaigns, launch, and monetization."

The company intends to use the cash injection to scale up its operations, expand its team and partner roster, and bolster the platform with additional features. The deal will also see LVP's general partner David Lau-Kee join the Coda's board of directors.