Com2us and Skybound will partner on new The Walking Dead mobile game

South Korean developer-publisher Com2us has led a new funding round into Skybound Entertainment, and will partner with the company on a new The Walking Dead mobile game.

Although the size of the investment wasn't disclosed, Skybound claims the deal will strengthen its ability to expand and develop properties across new platforms and locations. Com2us, meanwhile, hopes the move will allow it to gain more influence in the global market.

"Com2us' expertise in mobile free-to-play games make them an ideal production partner," said Skybound Chairman Robert Kirkman, CEO David Alpert, and Managing Partner Jon Goldman in a joint statement. "We’re excited to work together to reach super fans in Asia and around the world with our existing and brand-new IPs."

This isn't the first time the two companies have linked up. In 2017 the pair joined forces to franchise Com2us' popular mobile RPG Summoners Wars, and have also produced an animated TV series based on the game.

Skybound was founded in 2010 by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and oversees a number of notable movie, comic, television, and video game franchises -- the most notable of which is Kirkman's own long-running comic.

The company opened a game publishing division called Skybound Games back in 2018, and has since worked with the developers behind Slime Rancher and The Long Dark, while also stepping in to finish Telltale's The Walking Dead series after the studio's demise.