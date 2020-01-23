Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Come to GDC to better understand the challenges of game industry unionization

Come to GDC to better understand the challenges of game industry unionization

January 30, 2020 | By Staff
January 30, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, GDC

Workers in the game industry continue to organize, and at the Game Developers Conference in March you'll have a front-row seat to a frank discussion of the challenges faced by various game worker unions!

This is a critical and timely topic of discussion, which is why event organizers are excited for a very special GDC 2020 "Unionizing the Game Industry Panel", part of the Advocacy track of talks. 

This is your opportunity to join Game Workers Unite at GDC 2020 for a panel conversation about recent efforts to unionize the game industry, featuring expert panelists Cha Sang Joon (Branch President, Smilegate Union), Kevin Agwaze (Treasurer, Game Workers Unite UK / IWGB), Magnus Gerentz (Policy Officer, Unionen), Milla Pennanen (Coordinator, Game Makers of Finland) and Bae Soo-Chan (Branch President, Nexon Union).

Each of these experienced speakers will share their experiences with game industry unionization as they discuss the challenges, methods, and structures of various international game worker unions. It promises to be an enlightening session, so don't miss out!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

