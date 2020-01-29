Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 29, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 29, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 29, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard automatically owns any and all Warcraft 3: Reforged custom games

Blizzard automatically owns any and all Warcraft 3: Reforged custom games

January 29, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 29, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The freshly released remaster of Warcraft 3 (dubbed Warcraft 3: Reforged) gives its players the tools they need to create custom game modes and maps but this time around Blizzard’s End User License Agreement gives the studio ownership of any community made custom content.

The new rules surrounding custom games were spotted by a user on the Blizzard forums (via PCGamer), and come partnered with other restrictions that forbid creations made using copyrighted material or any content deemed inappropriate.

Blizzard’s automatic ownership of custom games is an especially interesting new rule to hit the Warcraft 3 remaster, one no doubt tied to the fact that some custom modes for the original Warcraft 3 went on to become massively successful standalone game franchises like Dota.

Under the updated EULA, Blizzard gets immediate ownership of any custom games made for Warcraft 3: Reforged and, if the creator isn’t able to give those rights away, Blizzard instead is granted “an exclusive, perpetual, worldwide, unconditional, royalty free, irrevocable license enabling Blizzard to fully exploit the Custom Games (or any component thereof) for any purpose and in any manner whatsoever.”

Blizzard’s full custom game acceptable use policy, as updated January 21, 2020, can be found here.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.29.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.28.20]
Multiplayer Programmer
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.28.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.28.20]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image