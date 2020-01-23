Video: How Bungie crafted the music of Destiny 2's open world

In this 2018 GDC session, composer C. Paul Johnson and Bungie's Skye Lewin and Michael Sechrist explain how the audio team confronted the challenges of scope and scale while designing the score and musical approach for Destiny 2.

It was an insightful session in which the pair discussed how their team tackled those challenges while maintaining their quality bar, minimizing repetition, and maintaining dramatic linearity in their score.

Their talk was well worth watching, even if you aren't a big Destiny 2 fan, so don't miss your opportunity to do so for free now that it's been made freely available to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

