January 30, 2020
January 30, 2020
January 30, 2020
The Nintendo Switch has surpassed 52 million lifetime sales

January 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Nintendo Switch has sold 52.48 million units worldwide in under three years, becoming Nintendo's third best-selling home console of all time (assuming you can still squeeze it into that bracket).

That figure comprises sales of both the original Switch and the recently released Switch Lite, and means the console has eclipsed the SNES' lifetime sales total of 49.10 million units. 

The only other Nintendo home consoles to have outsold the Switch are the Wii and NES, which sold 101.63 million units and 61.91 million units respectively. 

If you're a stickler for semantics and don't agree the Switch should be classified as a home console, then you'd find the Nintendo DS (154.02 million units), Game Boy (118.69 million units), and 3DS (75.71 million units) are still some way ahead of the sales curve.

