January 30, 2020
Amplifier Game Invest opens new Seattle studio CC7 Entertainment

January 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Amplifier Game Invest has opened a new development studio in Seattle called CC7 Entertainment that will focus on the creation of "big action experiences" for PC and consoles.

CC7 becomes the second studio the company has opened this week, with the Swedish investment firm having only just cut the ribbon on River End Games in Gothenburg. 

Both new studios will fall under the umbrella of THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group, which last year purchased the recently rebranded Amplifier Game Invest for $4.4 million. 

Commenting on the move, Amplifier chief exec Per-Arne Lundberg said the formation of CC7 will give the company a foothold in North America while also letting it scale up production on new properties. 

"Moving into the North American market not only increases our potential to attract the best teams available for acquisitions," he commented, "but also expands this model where we found the company and give the developers solid financial incentives as employees. Exciting times ahead."

