Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile Yu-Gi-Oh! and PES titles are Konami's top revenue earning games this year

Mobile Yu-Gi-Oh! and PES titles are Konami's top revenue earning games this year

January 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Konami’s Digital Entertainment segment reported a 2.7 percent increase in revenue year-over-year for the nine months ending December 31, 2019, calling out its 2016 mobile release Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as the top earner in the entire segment for the period.

Duel Links and a handful of other mobile titles, including eFootball PES 2020, Professional Baseball Spirits A, and Beatmania IIDX Ultimate Mobile, were named in Konami’s latest financial report as notable earners in the Digital Entertainment group.

That segment reported revenue of ¥108.7 billion (~$999.5 million) for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year, a slight 2.7 percent increase from the ¥105.8 billion (~$972.8 million) recorded the year before. While revenue in its video game business saw a YOY bump, segment profit declined 10 percent for the same period to ¥29.1 billion (~$267.6 million), a decline Konami attributes to an increase in production costs for new titles as well as upped research and development costs.

“With the spread of entertainment offered through networks, the available means of providing games continue to diversify,” notes a statement from the company. “Opportunities to reach an even greater audience for games are increasing. Against this background, we intend to develop ways of playing games that match the characteristics of each device.”

As a whole, Konami reported revenue of ¥193.1 billion (~$1.8 billion) for the nine month period, up just 0.2 percent year-over-year. The end of Q3 here sees the company lowering its full year revenue forecast by ¥6.5 billion (~$59.8 million) to ¥263.5 billion (~$2.4 billion) and lowering expected operating profit by ¥14 billion (~$128.7 million) to ¥33 billion (~$303.5 million).

Related Jobs

Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.29.20]
Finance Analyst
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.29.20]
Gameplay Programmer
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc.
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc. — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.29.20]
VFX Artist
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[01.29.20]
Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image