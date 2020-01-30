Mobile Yu-Gi-Oh! and PES titles are Konami's top revenue earning games this year

Konami’s Digital Entertainment segment reported a 2.7 percent increase in revenue year-over-year for the nine months ending December 31, 2019, calling out its 2016 mobile release Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as the top earner in the entire segment for the period.

Duel Links and a handful of other mobile titles, including eFootball PES 2020, Professional Baseball Spirits A, and Beatmania IIDX Ultimate Mobile, were named in Konami’s latest financial report as notable earners in the Digital Entertainment group.

That segment reported revenue of ¥108.7 billion (~$999.5 million) for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year, a slight 2.7 percent increase from the ¥105.8 billion (~$972.8 million) recorded the year before. While revenue in its video game business saw a YOY bump, segment profit declined 10 percent for the same period to ¥29.1 billion (~$267.6 million), a decline Konami attributes to an increase in production costs for new titles as well as upped research and development costs.

“With the spread of entertainment offered through networks, the available means of providing games continue to diversify,” notes a statement from the company. “Opportunities to reach an even greater audience for games are increasing. Against this background, we intend to develop ways of playing games that match the characteristics of each device.”

As a whole, Konami reported revenue of ¥193.1 billion (~$1.8 billion) for the nine month period, up just 0.2 percent year-over-year. The end of Q3 here sees the company lowering its full year revenue forecast by ¥6.5 billion (~$59.8 million) to ¥263.5 billion (~$2.4 billion) and lowering expected operating profit by ¥14 billion (~$128.7 million) to ¥33 billion (~$303.5 million).