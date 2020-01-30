The Oculus Store made almost $5 million on Christmas Day

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes the virtual reality ecosystem is making progress after customers spent nearly $5 million on the Oculus Store on Christmas Day.

The Facebook creator was speaking during an earnings call (transcribed by Seeking Alpha), and said the company is still focused on delivering the "next computing platform with augmented and virtual reality."

Oculus was purchased by Facebook for $2 billion back in 2014, and in the years since the company has launched a number of headsets including the Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, and Oculus Quest.

Commenting on the overall state of the company's VR exploits, Zuckerberg suggested Facebook "hit a real milestone for virtual reality with Quest," with the standalone headset selling out in the U.S. shorty after launch, and said that sales are "stronger than expected."

"People are buying and engaging with more content than we'd expected to. On Christmas Day, people bought almost $5 million worth of content in the Oculus store. And that's an outlier day, but still, this is real volume by any measure. And it shows the progress that this ecosystem is making," he commented.

"The experience also just keeps on getting better. Last quarter, we shipped hand tracking, which almost no one thought was going to be possible with the Quest hardware. And we shipped Oculus Link, so now you can run all of your Rift content from your PC on Quest."

You can hear more from Zuckerberg by checking out the full transcript on Seeking Alpha.