January 31, 2020
Attend GDC for a behind-the-scenes peek at Baba Is You 's unique design!

January 31, 2020 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, GDC

The unique design of 2019 hit Baba Is You is key to its appeal: the rules of each puzzle are actually objects in the game, which the player must manipulate in order to solve the puzzle and win. 

It's a remarkable work of game design, and at GDC in March you'll have a rare opportunity to see exactly how it works and why, courtesy of the game's creator!

In a special GDC 2020 Design track talk titled "Reading the Rules of 'Baba Is You'" developer Arvi Teikari will show you exactly how the game's unique sentence-based rule system was implemented, and what kind of iterations and obstacles it went through over the development of the game.

Teikari intends to concentrate on the technical aspects of turning physical items in the game world into sentences understood by the game logic, as well as building a data structure that supports this kind of functionality. This talk will also reveal the realities of developing a complex puzzle game using a non-programming-based game creation tool and the lua scripting language. Don't miss out!

Register now for GDC 2020

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

