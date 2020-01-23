Video: Using chance to enhance fun

In this 2016 GDC talk, Dragon's Eye Productions' Dr. Cat discusses customized techniques for generating random numbers which are optimized for player-psychology and design intentionality.

Notably, he advocates for more directly controlling/skewing RNG to produce desired results, and offers some practical advice on the topic using game and code examples.

It was an intriguing talk on a topic most game makers deal with on a regular basis, so if you didn't see it live don't miss your chance to take in Dr. Cat's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

