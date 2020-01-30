Only 23% of EA's $5.4 billion net bookings in the last year came from non-digital sources

Electronic Arts suite of live games continue to shine in the company’s latest quarterly financial report, a perpetual setup that EA leadership expects to continue into the next few years.

Net bookings for the trailing 12 month period ending December 31, 2019, for instance, came in at $5.4 billion, with $4.1 billion of that (or 77 percent) coming directly from digital sources across PC, mobile, and console.

That $4.1 billion also makes for a 15 percent year-over-year increase when compared to the same period the year prior.

Looking just at the three month period ending December 31, 2019, Electronic Arts recorded $1.6 billion in net revenue, including $1.1 billion from digital sources and $469 million from packaged goods. Combined with deferred net revenue from online-enabled games (and minus mobile platform fees), that rounds out to around $1.98 billion net bookings. All in all, EA reported $346 million in net income for the quarter.

A handful of slides from the company’s Q3 earnings presentation offer a closer look at how different platforms and game categories fed into those sizable net booking gains. For instance, the majority of digital net bookings (around $993 million) came from live games, while only $317 million resulted from full game downloads.

On a platform by platform basis, around 73 percent of digital net bookings for the quarter came from consoles, followed by 18 percent on PC and 9 percent on mobile.

“Over the last twelve months, we have delivered record live services revenue, live services net bookings and operating cash flow,” reads a statement from EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen. “Our broad-based business model reduces our dependence on individual titles and enables us to deliver financial results for our shareholders by providing a constant stream of high-quality entertainment for our players.”

Looking forward, EA expects the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 to show $5.475 billion in net revenue, net bookings near $5.15 billion, and net income around $2.929 billion. Each of those figures is up ever so slightly from the full year estimates provided at the close of last quarter.