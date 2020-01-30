Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Discord no longer doubles as a game launcher as two non-core features get the axe

Discord no longer doubles as a game launcher as two non-core features get the axe

January 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Moving forward, Discord will no longer double as a game launcher via the Library or offer snippets of video game news through the Activity Feed, a decision made after feedback showed neither feature was quite pulling its weight.

Part of the decision to cut both features comes from Discord’s desire to zero in on its core purpose and focus on offering utilities that “don’t make [Discord] bulky and take away from the core chat experience.”

Some of the features from the now-axed Activity Feed have been replaced by the Channel Following feature that lets developers and publishers push announcements from their Verified or Partnered server to a dedicated, customizable feed.

The other cut, Discord’s Library section, represents the platform’s recent pivot away from its brief time as a digital game platform. It follows months after the company removed free games from its Discord Nitro game subscription program after the realization that no one was really playing those games anyway.

Related Jobs

Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.29.20]
Finance Analyst
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.29.20]
Gameplay Programmer
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc.
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc. — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.29.20]
VFX Artist
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[01.29.20]
Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image