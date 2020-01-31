Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 31, 2020
Wizards of the Coast details new studio led by former BioWare developers

Wizards of the Coast details new studio led by former BioWare developers

January 31, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 31, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Wizards of the Coast has formally unveiled its new studio, Archetype Entertainment. It's been nearly a year since the company announced it had hired former BioWare developer James Ohlen to lead a new opening in Austin, Texas, and now we finally know more about the venture. 

Led by Ohlen, who'll serve as head of studio, the fledgling developer is working on a "multi-platform role playing game set in a new science fiction universe." Commenting on the project, Ohlen said the title will "represent the diversity of our audience" and offer players "powerful choices that have real consequences." 

Joining Ohlen at Archetype is fellow BioWare alum Chad Robertson, who's been named general manager. Robetson spent eight years at BioWare, joining the company as studio technical director before eventually being named studio director of BioWare Austin in March 2017.

