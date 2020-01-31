Jedi: Fallen Order sells almost 8 million copies to beat EA expectations

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has surpassed the expectations of publisher EA after selling roughly 8 million units in six weeks.

EA's chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen broke the news during a recent earnings call (transcribed by Seeking Alpha), and said the company had initially expected the single-player affair to hit 6 million to 8 million sales by the end of the fiscal year in March.

The game, however, reached the top end of that target by the end of the third quarter on December 31, 2019, and is now expected to near 10 million sales when the fiscal year closes.

"Sales of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order significantly beat our expectations," he commented. "We had forecast 6 million to 8 million units for the fiscal year, but to hit the high end of that in the third quarter and now we anticipate selling around 10 million units in the fiscal year, a very strong result for a single-player action game."

EA chief exec Andrew Wilson was similarly impressed with the game's performance, and praised developer Respawn for delivering an "expertly crafted" experience.