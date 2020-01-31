EA wants to stop including daily and monthly active user data in earnings reports

Electronic Arts COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen says the company is shying away from including metrics like daily and monthly active users in its quarterly reports.

The change was mentioned in a small comment during a quarterly investor Q&A, and ultimately stems from Jorgensen’s belief that the metric doesn’t communicate much of use to investors.

“We're going to stop talking about monthly or weekly or daily active users because I'm not sure what anyone can do with that information,” said Jorgensen. “And if anyone questions that, they [should] go back seven and a half years ago to my very first quarter at the company where I said we will take away metrics that don't make sense for investors.”

“We're not necessarily trying to hold back any information, we're not signaling anything. We just realized that we want to make sure you're not doing something with numbers that don't make sense.”

It’s a somewhat similar decision to one made by the likes of Microsoft, who last year made the call to stop sharing monthly active counts for Xbox Live. The company later explained to CNBC that MAUs can be a volatile metric and can paint an incomplete picture of the larger platform's performance.