Nintendo's 2020 plans don't include a new Switch model

Nintendo says that it has no plans to launch a new Switch model in 2020, comments that follow numerous rumors that a new, upgraded “Switch Pro” model is on the way.

“With the launch of Nintendo Switch Lite in 2019 as a member of the Nintendo Switch family at a different price point and with different features, we are seeing new consumers purchasing Nintendo Switch for the first time, and also consumers who already own Nintendo Switch opting to purchase an additional system to make use of both systems,” shared Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.

Nintendo has a habit of launching different versions of its portable hardware to meet the needs of different audiences, but says that, for now, it only plans to best promote the two current Switch flavors it has out in the wild.

Part of the reasoning here, as noted by Furukawa is that Nintendo feels “that we have not yet fully communicated the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite, so we will continue to address this going forward.”

“We believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base. Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.”