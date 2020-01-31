Mike Laidlaw has left Ubisoft after a little over a year at the company

Mike Laidlaw has left his post at Ubisoft, a career shift that comes only a little over a year after he first joined up with the team in Ubisoft Quebec.

“Today is my last day with Ubisoft,” reads a tweet from Laidlaw. “Huge thanks to the talented and welcoming folks at Ubisoft Quebec City for my time there. Now time to take stock and figure out what’s next!”

Laidlaw, a longtime BioWare employee, departed the Dragon Age studio in 2017 after 14 years and joined up with Ubisoft Quebec in December 2018 to serve as creative director on an unannounced triple-A project. No reason was given for his departure in his brief farewell, but the move comes months after Ubisoft opted to delay a number of big-ticket games due to a string of recent unsatisfactory releases.