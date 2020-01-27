Video: A game artist's guide to escaping your comfort zone

In this 2018 GDC talk, Ubisoft's Liam Wong talks about going outside of your comfort zone, building confidence, and surviving in the deep end, through experiences in his career in video games and as a photographer.

Wong spoke passionately about how important it is for artists and creators to push themselves outside of their usual routines and seek out fresh inspiration. While aimed at game artists and art directors, his talk was rich in practical takeaways for any creative spirit.

It was a great talk, and you don't have to have been at GDC 2018 to see why because it's now free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

