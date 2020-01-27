Get a job: Amazon Game Studios, Insomniac Games, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is seeking a UX/UI Developer who's responsible for working closely with the UX/UI Lead, as well as engineering, design and the art teams to develop user interfaces for games, by working on the engineering side of UI development to contribute to compelling gameplay experiences and player engagement.

Location: Westminster, Colorado

We are looking for an experienced Unity Engineer to help develop virtual reality simulations on multiple platforms including mobile and PC. Your role will include the design and writing of core system components, executing on a vision through collaboration with artists and other engineers, and creating user experiences employing new VR technology and hardware. The ideal candidate will possess a drive to continuously learn new skills and techniques and a passion for creating great software.

Location: Irvine, California

Amazon is all-in on games, and our mission is to be the most customer-obsessed company in the games industry. At Amazon Game Studios, we’re creating compelling games like New World, a sandbox MMO set on a supernatural continent in the 17th century, our multiplayer shooter Crucible, and our newly announced The Lord of the Rings MMO. Amazon Games is also delivering great game benefits to Prime members each month via Twitch Prime, and providing game developers of all sizes with the tools they need to succeed with Amazon Game Tech.



This role is contributing directly to one of the most ambitious games in the industry. New World is a sandbox MMO set on a supernatural continent during the 17th Century. In New World, players take on the role of settlers, crafting gear they need to survive in a lawless and haunted land of opportunity. As they gain in strength and coordination, players battle to explore, claim and conquer a savage wilderness, and the hordes of other players seeking to do the same.

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is searching for a Principal Writer for the Saints Row franchise. The ideal candidate is adept at interactive writing and storytelling for AAA open world action games, while also being able to direct, inspire, and mentor writers and other game developers. This is a rare opportunity to become an integral part of Volition’s creative team.

Deep Silver Volition has created original, smash hit games for over 20 years, including the Saints Row series. The studio has prospered by making games no one else can make, focusing on work-life balance, and developing a culture of collaboration, continuous growth, and learning. Volition is located in the heart of Champaign, Illinois – the best kept secret in the Midwest. Champaign has all the activities, amenities and diversity of much larger cities, but without the traffic and high cost of housing.

Location: Austin, Texas

We're currently working on an unannounced PC/console title based on a new and original IP, and need an experienced systems designer to help us make it all work. If you've got the experience and enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then we're the place for you.