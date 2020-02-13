Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Go behind the scenes of the new Animal Crossing with Nintendo at GDC 2020!

Go behind the scenes of the new Animal Crossing with Nintendo at GDC 2020!

February 20, 2020 | By Staff
February 20, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Game Developers Conference organizers are excited to announce that GDC 2020 attendees will have the opportunity to learn, firsthand, how Nintendo developed Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Switch!

Nintendo's Animal Crossing games are acclaimed for their characters, charm, and engrossing design, which is why it's so exciting that the GDC 2020 Design track will host an hour-long session on "Creating a New Horizon: Bringing Animal Crossing to Nintendo Switch."

Presented by producer Hisashi Nogami and director Aya Kyogoku, this talk will delve into the fundamental concepts and design philosophies that have been a part of the franchise since the beginning, and reveal how these ideas have evolved over time in response to changes in the world around us.

Attendees will gain fresh insight into the unique gameplay experiences that Nintendo developers create and see how these design concepts are realized in the latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It promises to be a rare look inside the Animal Crossing design and development process, so don't miss out -- register now for GDC 2020!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[02.14.20]
Assistant Professor in Game Development and Design
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.14.20]
Gameplay Programmer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.14.20]
Senior Systems Designer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[02.14.20]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image