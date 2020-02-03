Ubisoft acquires mobile studio Kolibri Games to expand into 'idle' genre

Ubisoft has acquired a 75 percent stake in mobile game developer Kolibri Games for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Berlin, Kolibri is best known for its work on 'idle' titles like Idle Miner Tycoon and Idle Factory Tycoon, the former of which has amassed over 104 million downloads since launching in 2016.

Commenting on the move, Ubisoft Mobile executive director Jean-Michel Detoc explained the company is keen to expand its idle games portfolio, and said it has inserted an option into the deal that will allow it to gradually raise its stake in Kolibri to 100 percent over the next four years.

"We are strengthening our 'idle' games portfolio with the acquisition of Kolibri Games, one of the leaders in the segment, whose flagship game Idle Miner Tycoon has grown steadily since 2016," he said. "We are delighted that this great talented team, recognized for the longevity of their flagship title, is joining Ubisoft."

Kolibri chief exec Daniel Stammler said the deal will allow the studio to expand development on its roster while allowing it to leverage one of the "strongest brands" in the industry.