Supercell sinks $1.1 million into fledgling Swedish studio Wild Games

Supercell sinks $1.1 million into fledgling Swedish studio Wild Games

February 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Supercell has invested $1.1 million into Wild Games, a new Swedish studio that was quietly established last December by a group of former DICE employees. 

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the fledgling developer is led by CEO Robert Wasser, formerly head of development at DICE, who said Wild Games will focus on projects that combine "accessibility with depth and high visual and technical quality."

"Most of us have built triple-A for a long time, and we still love those games and play them a lot," explained Wasser. "However, we do miss the accessibility of older games and we believe that by combining this accessibility with depth and high visual and technical quality, we can make games that bring something new to mobile gamers.

"It's not only about building great games though; we also want to build a more modern game studio. A studio where decisions are made by the team working on the game and superiors are there for inspiration and advice, not to make decisions for you."

Supercell, meanwhile, explained it invested in Wild Games because of the nascent studio's "exceptional capability and ambition," and said it's eager to see how the team makes the transition from PC and console game development to mobile.

