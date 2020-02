Newsbrief: Astro Bot: Rescue Mission producer and director Nicolas Doucet has been made the new studio director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio.

The company announced the move in a short press release (translated by Gemastu), and explained Doucet will also retain his position as creative director.

It's unclear what happened to SIE Japan's former studio head, Allan Becker, who spent the best part of a decade leading the studio as it launched titles including Knack, The Last Guardian, Gravity Rush 2, and Shadow of the Colossus.