Congratulate these GDC 2020 Narrative Summit poster session winners!

Hey game makers! Today, organizers of GDC 2020 and its Game Narrative Summit are pleased to announce this year's winners of the annual Student Narrative Analysis Competition, all of whom receive passes to attend the conference next month!

This competition is a great opportunity for up-and-coming designers to flex their critical faculties, as each participating student conducts a detailed structured analysis of the narrative elements of a game of their choice.

Every year, leading game design programs at universities across the U.S. make the competition part of their academic curricula. The resulting papers are submitted to the GDC Game Narrative Summit advisors for review, and entrants with the most promising submissions are then invited to present poster sessions of their work to future industry peers (and potential employers/colleagues) at the Game Narrative Summit!

Winning entries in competitions past (which you can watch right now on GDC Vault) have tackled a diverse array of subjects, from big-budget blockbuster games to smaller, critically-acclaimed indie titles, including games renowned for their storytelling and games designed with no formal narrative at all.

Regardless of their chosen subject, past competitors have consistently produced insightful, bold analysis that foreshadows the sorts of contributions they may some day make to the field of game narrative. This year's competition featured another strong group of entrants from schools across the country, and we’re proud to announce that this year's winners are:

Platinum Winners

Emma Stone, NYU

Lawrence Le, Sheridan

Jessica Zhang, Sheridan

Gold Winners

Julie Arcala, Drexel

Kellye Blosser, Ohio University

Antonia Gates, Quinnipiac

Jonathan Baldessari, UCF

Chance Lytle, CMU

Kai McDonald, Digipen

Laurel Pratt, Digipen

Isabella Haro-Uchimura, Drexel

Julia Del Matto, NYU

Emily Ortega, RPI

Aayush Sriram, RPI

Tyler Kahn, RPI

Xinran Ma, Sheridan

Gabriel St Onge, Sheridan

Benjamin Mora-Davidson, Sheridan

Mary Andrea Arroz, Sheridan

Haley Barngrover, Texas

Jack Overback, Texas

Max Cronce, UC Santa Cruz

Merita Lundstrom, UC Santa Cruz

Adam Weinstein, University of Utah

Dylan Valev, WPI

Kate Olguin, WPI

As always, the Platinum winners will receive an All-Access pass to this year’s GDC, while the Gold winners will receive an Expo Plus pass. All winners also have the opportunity to present a special poster session during GDC 2020 highlighting their work, and those sessions will be available for public perusal after the show on the GDC Vault.

GDC and the Game Narrative Summit would once again like to congratulate all of this year's winners, and all of the entrants whose fine work made judging this year’s competition both challenging and invigorating!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



