Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Congratulate these GDC 2020 Narrative Summit poster session winners!

Congratulate these GDC 2020 Narrative Summit poster session winners!

February 3, 2020 | By Staff
February 3, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, GDC

Hey game makers! Today, organizers of GDC 2020 and its Game Narrative Summit are pleased to announce this year's winners of the annual Student Narrative Analysis Competition, all of whom receive passes to attend the conference next month!

This competition is a great opportunity for up-and-coming designers to flex their critical faculties, as each participating student conducts a detailed structured analysis of the narrative elements of a game of their choice.

Every year, leading game design programs at universities across the U.S. make the competition part of their academic curricula. The resulting papers are submitted to the GDC Game Narrative Summit advisors for review, and entrants with the most promising submissions are then invited to present poster sessions of their work to future industry peers (and potential employers/colleagues) at the Game Narrative Summit!

Winning entries in competitions past (which you can watch right now on GDC Vault) have tackled a diverse array of subjects, from big-budget blockbuster games to smaller, critically-acclaimed indie titles, including games renowned for their storytelling and games designed with no formal narrative at all.

Regardless of their chosen subject, past competitors have consistently produced insightful, bold analysis that foreshadows the sorts of contributions they may some day make to the field of game narrative. This year's competition featured another strong group of entrants from schools across the country, and we’re proud to announce that this year's winners are:

Platinum Winners

  • Emma Stone, NYU
  • Lawrence Le, Sheridan
  • Jessica Zhang, Sheridan

Gold Winners

  • Julie Arcala, Drexel
  • Kellye Blosser, Ohio University
  • Antonia Gates, Quinnipiac
  • Jonathan Baldessari, UCF
  • Chance Lytle, CMU
  • Kai McDonald, Digipen
  • Laurel Pratt, Digipen
  • Isabella Haro-Uchimura, Drexel
  • Julia Del Matto, NYU
  • Emily Ortega, RPI
  • Aayush Sriram, RPI
  • Tyler Kahn, RPI
  • Xinran Ma, Sheridan
  • Gabriel St Onge, Sheridan
  • Benjamin Mora-Davidson, Sheridan
  • Mary Andrea Arroz, Sheridan
  • Haley Barngrover, Texas
  • Jack Overback, Texas
  • Max Cronce, UC Santa Cruz
  • Merita Lundstrom, UC Santa Cruz
  • Adam Weinstein, University of Utah
  • Dylan Valev, WPI
  • Kate Olguin, WPI

As always, the Platinum winners will receive an All-Access pass to this year’s GDC, while the Gold winners will receive an Expo Plus pass. All winners also have the opportunity to present a special poster session during GDC 2020 highlighting their work, and those sessions will be available for public perusal after the show on the GDC Vault.

GDC and the Game Narrative Summit would once again like to congratulate all of this year's winners, and all of the entrants whose fine work made judging this year’s competition both challenging and invigorating!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[01.31.20]
Assistant Professor in Game Development and Design
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.31.20]
Senior Systems Designer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[01.30.20]
Jr Performance Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.30.20]
Principal Writer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image