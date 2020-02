Newsbrief: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic has announced plans to open a new studio in Leamington Spa.

The British company said the new studio will create over 60 new jobs in the region, and will initially look to recruit engineers and artists.

Mediatonic currently boasts a 220 person strong development team across offices in London, Brights, and Madrid, and has worked on a number of notable titles including Fable Fortune, Gears Pop!, and Hatoful Boyfriend.