Come to GDC and see how Disco Elysium 's unique style was achieved!

February 4, 2020 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, GDC

ZA/UM's remarkable role-playing game Disco Elysium turned heads in 2019 with its striking visual style, and at the Game Developers Conference next month attendees will enjoy a rare chance to learn how it was achieved!

So while you're at GDC this year don't miss this promising Visual Arts track talk about "Turpentine Fumes and Shaders: Art Tech in 'Disco Elysium'", in which technical artist Siim Raidma will walk you through the process of translating the work of classically trained oil painters to the video game medium over the course of 4 years of personal -- and collective -- growth. 

Expect to learn more about producing hand painted and dynamically lit backgrounds for an isometric RPG, the methods used and lessons learned in the process of building it from the ground up. It's going to be a unique talk, one you won't want to miss!

Register now for GDC 2020

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech

