Video: Cursed problems in game design

In this 2019 GDC session, Riot Games' Alex Jaffe presents a theory of cursed game design problems and explores four design paradigms that have helped developers face these problems and survive.

It was a fresh look at a lot of stale problems in game design, one influenced by Jaffe's background in computational game balancing, and it offered a slew of fresh insights into common game design challenges.

It was a fantastic talk, and now you can watch the whole thing for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

