PlatinumGames turns to Kickstarter to self-publish The Wonderful 101 on Switch

The Nintendo Switch has offered a number of previous Wii U exclusives an opportunity to rise beyond the less-than-stellar last generation platform, and PlatinumGames is looking to give The Wonderful 101 its own second chance through a (rapidly funded) Kickstarter campaign.

PlatinumGames has already landed some former Wii U games on the Switch, namely the former-Wii U exclusive Bayonetta 2 and its multiplatform predecessor, though Nintendo was brought on to publish those titles. This time around, PlatinumGames is soliciting funds to bring The Wonderful 101 to Switch with Nintendo’s blessing as a self-published game, and potentially other platforms as well if certain stretch goals are met.

Platinum itself recently grabbed an investment from Tencent to further its self-publishing goals, though the studio notes its plans for The Wonderful 101 ”precede that agreement, and capital received from the investment will not be used to fund the development costs associated with the project.”

The campaign has already exceeded its initial ask of $50,000 for development of a Switch version of the game and surpassed the $250,000 stretch goal for a Steam release as well. If the Kickstarter manages to surpass $500,000 at some point in the next 31 days, a PlayStation 4 version will also be in the cards, with more stretch goals to be announced as the campaign goes on.

“Although PlatinumGames has been able to grow over the years thanks to the players and our fans, we still haven’t been able to fully realize our long-time dream of self-publishing our own IPs,” explains the campaign’s FAQ. “With your support, we hope not only to bring The Wonderful 101 to a wider audience on a variety of platforms, but also to add some content that will enhance the experience even more! This campaign is your chance to empower us to pursue self-publishing and take our destinies into our own hands.”