Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 4, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 4, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 4, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fable Fortune is being shut down two years after launch

Fable Fortune is being shut down two years after launch

February 4, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 4, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Fable Fortune, the freemium digital card game set in the Fable universe, is shutting down after two years.

The dev team broke the news in a short update, and said the game's servers will be switched off for good on March 4, 2020. 

The in-game store has already been disabled to prevent players from purchasing more card packs, although they'll still be able to open any existing packs in their inventory. 

"After over two years, spanning 30 seasons with 6 Heroes, we sadly announce that our adventures are coming to an end," wrote the dev team. "We’d like to thank everyone who has joined us for the journey and extend our gratitude to the entire Fable Fortune community."

Fable Fortune officially launched for Windows PC and Xbox One back in February 2018 following an early access release, and has led a rather storied life. Originally conceived at Lionhead, the project was handed over to Flaming Fowl Studios after the company shut down in 2016.

It was then pitched on Kickstarter but ultimately failed to hit its crowdfunding target of £250,000 ($325,000), although it eventually secured financing from a private investor, allowing development to continue. 

News of the game's closure comes a day after co-developer Mediatonic announced it'll be opening a new studio in Leamington Spa.

Related Jobs

University of Central Florida
University of Central Florida — Orlando, Florida, United States
[02.04.20]
Instructor or Lecturer, Games and Interactive Media
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.04.20]
VFX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.04.20]
Audio Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.04.20]
Lead Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image