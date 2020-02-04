Fable Fortune is being shut down two years after launch

Fable Fortune, the freemium digital card game set in the Fable universe, is shutting down after two years.

The dev team broke the news in a short update, and said the game's servers will be switched off for good on March 4, 2020.

The in-game store has already been disabled to prevent players from purchasing more card packs, although they'll still be able to open any existing packs in their inventory.

"After over two years, spanning 30 seasons with 6 Heroes, we sadly announce that our adventures are coming to an end," wrote the dev team. "We’d like to thank everyone who has joined us for the journey and extend our gratitude to the entire Fable Fortune community."

Fable Fortune officially launched for Windows PC and Xbox One back in February 2018 following an early access release, and has led a rather storied life. Originally conceived at Lionhead, the project was handed over to Flaming Fowl Studios after the company shut down in 2016.

It was then pitched on Kickstarter but ultimately failed to hit its crowdfunding target of £250,000 ($325,000), although it eventually secured financing from a private investor, allowing development to continue.

News of the game's closure comes a day after co-developer Mediatonic announced it'll be opening a new studio in Leamington Spa.