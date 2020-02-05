Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 5, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 5, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 5, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the IGF-nominated devs behind Slay the Spire at 3PM EST!

February 5, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
February 5, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video, IGF

This month as the IGF and GDCA awards loom larger and larger, the GDC Twitch channel will begin hosting conversations with select nominees to discuss the design and development of their incredible games! On today's stream Casey Yano, co-founder of Mega Crit, will be dropping by to discuss the making of Slay the Spire. 

For the last couple of years, Slay The Spire has earned acclaim for its fine-tuned deckbuilding mechanics, and gained attention for its successful navigation of the Steam Early Access waters. If you'd like to learn more about surviving Early Access and making a critically acclaimed roguelike, you can ask questions for Yano in Twitch chat starting at 3PM EST! 

And for more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Related Jobs

Tenacious Entertainment
Tenacious Entertainment — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.04.20]
UI Artist / Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.04.20]
Lead Level Designer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[02.04.20]
Senior Game Designer
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — Mountain View, California, United States
[02.03.20]
Software Engineering Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image