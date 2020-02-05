Chat with the IGF-nominated devs behind Slay the Spire at 3PM EST!

This month as the IGF and GDCA awards loom larger and larger, the GDC Twitch channel will begin hosting conversations with select nominees to discuss the design and development of their incredible games! On today's stream Casey Yano, co-founder of Mega Crit, will be dropping by to discuss the making of Slay the Spire.

For the last couple of years, Slay The Spire has earned acclaim for its fine-tuned deckbuilding mechanics, and gained attention for its successful navigation of the Steam Early Access waters. If you'd like to learn more about surviving Early Access and making a critically acclaimed roguelike, you can ask questions for Yano in Twitch chat starting at 3PM EST!

And for more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.