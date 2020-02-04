Android app developers have earned over $80 billion through Google Play

Newsbrief: Mobile developers have earned over $80 billion through the Google Play Store worldwide, a figure mentioned during Google-parent Alphabet Inc’s Q4 earnings call this week. Google Play as a platform now has over 2 billion monthly active users as well.

Those snippets come from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s small update on what he describes as the "thriving" Android platform during the company’s recent Q4 earnings call.

Unfortunately he doesn’t dive into specifics on how those earnings are split category by category, so there’s no info on how this breaks down between game and non-game apps for the time being.