Get a job: Join Tenacious Entertainment as a UI Artist/Designer!

Get a job: Join Tenacious Entertainment as a UI Artist/Designer!

February 5, 2020 | By Staff
February 5, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI Artist / Designer, Tenacious Entertainment

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Tenacious Entertainment is seeking a talented and enthusiastic UI Artist / Designer to join our passionate team. We have a very exciting opportunity for a talented and ambitious individual who is looking to grow with a new studio launching their first game.

We are a new mobile gaming studio located in Bellevue, WA. We are creating a culture and environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation in everything we do. We don’t just want to make games, we want to make games that are truly innovative and stand out from the rest.

Responsibilities

  • Design and create high quality 2D art assets.
  • Design layouts, flows, and interactions for our game’s UI based off our game system designs
  • Document flows and interactions to clearly communicate designs to the team.
  • Rapidly prototype, iterate, and refine ideas based on feedback.
  • Collaborate and keep a constant line of communication open with stakeholders to ensure you are in sync with each other’s needs.
  • Support additional 2D art efforts for the studio and game as needed.

Qualifications

  • 4+ years’ professional experience creating 2d art and designing UIs.
  • Very strong skills with 2D art design software.
  • Experience in using a wide variety of art styles.
  • Self-starter and problem-solving mindset.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Strong collaboration skills.
  • Passion for video games.

Bonus

  • Experience creating concept art.
  • Experience implementing UI in Unity or similar game engine.
  • Experience working on mobile and/or live service games.
  • Experience working on action, MOBA, and/or fighting genre games.
  • Startup or small company experience.

Join our team! To apply please go to the following link: https://tenaciousentertainment.com/careers/ui-artist-designer/

This is a full time on-site position at our studios in Bellevue, Washington.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

