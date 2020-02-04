Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the studio

Rockstar Games VP of creative and co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company.

The announcement broke by way of an SEC filing from Rockstar parent company Take Two Interactive this afternoon, with note that Houser’s final day with the company will come in March.

“After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company,” reads that statement.

“Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.

Houser, along with three others, founded Rockstar Games as a Take-Two subsidiary in 1998. The studio has gone on to release numerous successful and sometimes controversial titles in the 21 years since, with Houser landing writing credits on many of those releases.