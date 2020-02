Sony Interactive Entertainment is shutting down its Manchester Studio, a team assembled in 2015 to develop an unannounced PlayStation VR title.

SIE confirmed the closure in a statement to GamesIndustry, saying that the closure is “part of our efforts to improve efficiency and operational effectiveness.”

Gamasutra has independently confirmed that the entirety of the studio's staff has been laid off as part of the closure.

If you or someone you know has been affected by layoffs or a studio closure, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.