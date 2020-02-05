SpatialOS developer Improbable has purchased online game hosting company Zeuz for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Germany, Zeuz offers a flexible "container-based" approach to hosting and server orchestration that can be easily scaled. The company currently has worked with a number of notable studios including Conan Exiles developer Funcom and Mordau creator Triternion.

The acquisition is Improbable's third in the past six months, following the company's purchase of multiplayer service provider The Multiplayer Guys and Scavengers developer Midwinter Entertainment.

Commenting on the move, Improbable CEO Herman Narula said it will allow the company to build an "end-to-end solution for multiplayer development."