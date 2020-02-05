Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 5, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 5, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 5, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

DeNA's existing titles out-performed new games during the last nine months

DeNA's existing titles out-performed new games during the last nine months

February 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

DeNA’s game business reported a drop in both revenue and profit for the first nine months of the 2019 financial year, a drop the company attributes to both a decrease in virtual currency sales and slow starts from its newer mobile games.

DeNA, the developer helming many of Nintendo’s mobile releases, reported ¥60.1 billion (~$548 million) in revenue from its game business for the nine month period ending December 31, 2019, a 3.8 percent decrease year-over-year.

Profit for the segment is also down YOY, with DeNA reporting a 32.6 percent decrease that brings the sum to ¥8.9 billion (~$81.2 million).

“Although newly-released titles started making contributions, existing titles were the main contributors to business performance, and virtual currency consumption declined year-on-year,” explains the company. “As a result, revenue and profit decreased compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.”

Those recent releases include Pokemon Masters (developed alongside The Pokemon Company) and Mario Kart Tour, both of which released in late 2019. Those seemingly have yet to match the momentum of 2017’s Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, two titles developed through its partnership with Nintendo and games that, according to analysts, represent Nintendo’s top two mobile earners.

Separately, the company also announced this week that two of its Japan-only mobile titles will be shutting down at the end of March, as spotted by PocketGamer. One, Torikago Scrap Merch, only launched in early 2019. The other, Fantasy Earth Genesis, has been up and running since late 2018.

Related Jobs

Tenacious Entertainment
Tenacious Entertainment — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.04.20]
UI Artist / Designer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[02.04.20]
Senior Game Designer
Osmo
Osmo — Palo Alto, California, United States
[01.28.20]
Sr. Game Engineer / Developer
University of Central Florida
University of Central Florida — Orlando, Florida, United States
[01.27.20]
Assistant Professor, Associate Professor or Professor, Games and Interactive Media


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image