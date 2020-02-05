Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 5, 2020
February 5, 2020
Watch Casey Yano break down the design decisions behind Slay the Spire

February 5, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Slay the Spire is a wildly unique deckbuilding roguelike that earned itself two nominations at the 2020 IGF awards. As the game heads for this year's award ceremony, Yano was kind enough to drop by the GDC Twitch channel to share what he's learned as a designer in his years working on Slay the Spire. 

Now that the stream's done, we're excited to let you know you can watch it in its entirety in the video above. If you're curious about the particular details that make Slay the spire so compelling and nomination-worthy, give it a watch! 

And for more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, you can follow the GDC Twitch channel.

