Switch production delayed in China due to coronavirus outbreak

Nintendo has told consumers in Japan to expect Switch production and shipping delays as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by Reuters, Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said the outbreak will cause "unavoidable" disruption to production of the Switch console and peripherals such as the Joy-Con controllers in China.

Although the company chose to move certain aspects of Switch production from China to Vietnam last year as a result of rising political tensions between the East Asian country and the U.S., China remains a key part of the supply chain.

Since breaking out in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has infected over 28,000 people globally and resulted in the deaths of 565. Despite most of those cases being located in China, the World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.