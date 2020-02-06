Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 6, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 6, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 6, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam brought in 95 million monthly active users in 2019

Steam brought in 95 million monthly active users in 2019

February 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Steam attracted close to 95 million monthly active users (MAUs) during 2019, which is a notable increase on the 90 million MAUs it clocked in 2018.

Valve broke the news in its annual Year in Review blog post, where it also revealed that game revenue made by its partners was up year-over-year, and that it closed 2019 with its most successful sale in history. 

Although the company promised to share more facts and figures in an upcoming series of "Steam Data Deep Dives," it added that new releases generally found more success on Steam in 2019, and that median earnings among all new releases were up. 

Commenting on the success of Steam Labs, which is a place for Valve to test experimental new Steam features, the company said the initiative has garnered 2.7 billion impressions, 57 million views, and has facilitated 6.1 million wishlist additions to over 29 thousand games since launching in July 2019. 

Fore more tidbits on the overall state of Steam, you can check out the full blog post here.

Related Jobs

Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[02.06.20]
Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET)
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.05.20]
Finance Analyst
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.05.20]
Gameplay Programmer
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc.
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc. — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.05.20]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image