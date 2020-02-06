Steam brought in 95 million monthly active users in 2019

Steam attracted close to 95 million monthly active users (MAUs) during 2019, which is a notable increase on the 90 million MAUs it clocked in 2018.

Valve broke the news in its annual Year in Review blog post, where it also revealed that game revenue made by its partners was up year-over-year, and that it closed 2019 with its most successful sale in history.

Although the company promised to share more facts and figures in an upcoming series of "Steam Data Deep Dives," it added that new releases generally found more success on Steam in 2019, and that median earnings among all new releases were up.

Commenting on the success of Steam Labs, which is a place for Valve to test experimental new Steam features, the company said the initiative has garnered 2.7 billion impressions, 57 million views, and has facilitated 6.1 million wishlist additions to over 29 thousand games since launching in July 2019.

Fore more tidbits on the overall state of Steam, you can check out the full blog post here.