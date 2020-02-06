Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 6, 2020
Profits flat at Bandai Namco as video game sales dip slightly

February 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Bandai Namco has posted its financials for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, and both net sales and profits remained fairly flat. 

According to the report, consolidated net sales increased by 0.7 percent year-on-year to 532.5 billion yen ($4.8 billion), while profits dropped by 1.1 percent to 52.9 billion yen ($481.2 million) over the same period. 

It was a similar story within the company's Network Entertainment segment, which houses its video game business, with net sales falling by 2.7 percent to 232 billion yen ($2.1 billion), and operating profits rising by 3.1 percent to 36.5 billion yen ($332 million). 

In terms of tangible video game sales, the company sold 15.54 million units over the past nine-months, although that number is down on the 17.8 million units it had sold by the end of Q3 2019. 

The bulk of those sales came from Europe (6.7 million units) and the Americas (6.3 million units), with Japan (2.5 million units) sitting in third place. 

Looking ahead, the company is expects the segment to bring in net sales of 320 million yen ($2.9 billion) and operating profits of 40 billion yen ($363.8 million) by the end of the fiscal year by March 31, 2020.

