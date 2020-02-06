Survey: Game devs, what are you doing about your studio's carbon emissions?

What are game developers doing to reduce their carbon footprint and how many teams have policies in place to tackle environmental issues? A researcher at the University of Technology Sydney’s Faculty of Arts and Social Science is looking to dig into those questions, and is asking game developers to share their experiences to do so.

The project, spearheaded by Dr. Ben Abraham, aims to paint a picture of current developer habits across both individual workplaces and the larger industry with the end goal of informing “future research and policy decisions that aim to support sustainable game development practices.”

“The goal of this survey and research project is to create a snapshot of the energy intensity of contemporary videogame development in the workplace where games are actually made, and to do this by obtaining data first–hand from game development studios and their employees about their energy use and carbon emissions policies and practices,” explains Dr. Abraham.

“The research also aims to get a sense of the attitudes of game developers towards the potential environmental impacts of their work, and the level of interest and concern around the issue of climate change and carbon emissions resulting from game development activity.”

Developers looking to contribute their thoughts on the energy use of their studios and carbon emissions associated with game development, or are otherwise curious about what information the survey is after, can find more information on the process and share their experiences here.