Video: How Guerrilla crafted the lush vegetation of Horizon Zero Dawn

In this 2018 GDC session, Guerrilla Games' Gilbert Sanders discusses what the studio learned in order to bring the lush and vibrant vegetation of Horizon Zero Dawn to the PlayStation 4.

The big focus is on how Guerrilla kept performance high while filling out Zero Dawn's lush open world, and Sanders offered behind-the-scenes insights into the implementation details of Guerrilla's shaders, meshes, render passes, and various optimizations and workflow approaches.

It was a talk rich in practical details and techniques, so if you missed seeing it live don't miss your chance to watch the whole thing for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

