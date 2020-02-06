Activision Blizzard saw $6.49 billion in revenue during 2019

Activision Blizzard as a whole generated $6.49 billion in net revenue during 2019, with $4.93 billion of that revenue coming directly from digital sources.

That makes for a slight decrease from 2018’s $7.5 billion of reported revenue, though the final $6.49 billion total falls right around the $6.31 billion prediction Activision Blizzard last outlined for the year as a whole.

It’s a similar story for just the three-month period ending December 31, 2019; revenue is down year-over-year, but around $100 million over the prior outlook for Q4. Activision Blizzard reports $1.99 billion revenue for the quarter, down from $2.38 billion during the same period last year.

Consolidated operating income, meanwhile, came in at $454 million for the quarter and $1.6 billion for the year, and all amounts listed here are according to the GAAP reporting standards offered by Activision Blizzard.